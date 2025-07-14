Jul 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd School Board Vote on Holding Referendum Ends in Tie Again

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

mid minnesota checking 4 24

schaefers june sale

Related News

Education & Government

Environmental Impacts from June Storm Felt at Lake Bemidji State Park

News

2 Firefighters Injured After Responding to House Fire Near Bemidji

News

Update: Florida Man Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus in Morrison Co.

News

Brainerd Police Ask for Help in Finding Missing Woman