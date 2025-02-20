Feb 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd School Board to Conduct District-Wide Public Sentiment Survey

The Brainerd School Board has partnered with the Morris Leatherman Company, a market and research firm, to conduct a comprehensive district-wide survey aimed at gauging public sentiment towards the school district.

Over the next few days, random residents will receive phone calls to participate in the survey, which will take approximately 12-15 minutes to compete. The survey seeks to gather valuable insights on several key areas, including community opinions on the district’s education delivery for K-12 students, financial management practices, and to assess public interest in a potential levy referendum.

According to a press release from the district, if the school board determines there is adequate support for a levy referendum, that could mean additional funding for general operations, which the district says would thereby enhance its educational offerings.

