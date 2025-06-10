Brainerd School Board Splits on Holding Operating Levy Referendum

At their monthly meeting on Monday, Brainerd School Board members discussed a potential referendum on an operating levy for the district, but a motion to hold one this fall failed in a split vote.

Brainerd School board members issued a survey to the community this past spring requesting feedback for or against an operating levy. After seeing 51% in favor of a levy, the school board then debated whether or not the community should have the opportunity to vote on the matter later this year.

“This cannot be about some of the community’s wealthiest people are refusing to give taxpayers the opportunity to decide on an operating levy,” said Charles Black Lance, a former Brainerd School Board member, during the meeting. “I challenge you all [on the] board to get beyond your political ties and to allow the community to decide on whether or not they approve of an operating levy.”

While some community members simply wanted to vocalize their desire to vote, others attended the meeting to speak out about what decision they want to see.

“There’s a reason that over 70% of districts have an operating levy. This isn’t unique to the state of Minnesota, and it’s definitely not unique to us,” stated former Brainerd superintendent Heidi Hahn. “One of the reasons this board chose Superintendent [Peter] Grant was because of his experience with operating levies. Lean into his experience, lean into his expertise.”

Those supporting an operating levy also gave their reasoning on what doing otherwise could mean for the Brainerd School District.

“The notion that there is any more trimming to do at the classroom level is misguided,” said Brainerd resident and retired teacher Tim Edinger. “Any additional cuts will further directly impact our students and thus their parents. Cutting staff and therefore sections increases class size, which adversely affects the ability of teachers and students to meaningfully interact.”

After listening to what many in the Brainerd Lakes Area had to say on the matter, the board voted on a motion to authorize the district to proceed with preparations for an operating levy referendum. It failed in a 3-3 vote, with board members Sarah Speer, John Ward, and Michelle Brekken voting in favor and Randy Heidmann, D.J. Dondelinger, and Stephanie Etterman voting against it.

The next Brainerd School Board meeting is set for July 14th.