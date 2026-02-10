Updated: Brainerd School Board Selects Chip Rankin as Next Superintendent

The Brainerd School Board has selected Chip Rankin as its new superintendent for the district after holding a second round of interviews for the two finalists on Tuesday afternoon.

Rankin is currently the superintendent for Minnewaska Area Schools and was Pequot Lakes High School’s principal for seven years prior to that. The other finalist was Dr. Mike Neubeck, who is the interim superintendent for Jackson County Central Public Schools and previously served as Byron Public Schools superintendent for four years.

Questions revolved around the two candidates’ takes on how each would handle lowering a school’s budget due to declining enrollment, approaching the first 90 days as superintendent, envisioning public education changing over the next 10 years, and more.

“As a superintendent role, especially here in Brainerd, it’s going to be about, what sort of influence can I have on this community and with our staff to be able to help your kids everyday?” Dr. Neubeck told Lakeland News.

“You just want every mom and dad to feel like, we’re going to do the best for their kids every single day as they walk into our school buildings and know they’re loved and cared for,” said Rankin. “We’re going to be the best we can to prepare them for an unpredictable future.”

Following the final interview rounds, the school board deliberated before unanimously selecting Chip Rankin as its next superintendent. Board members cited Rankin’s leadership, preparation, and self-awareness as some of the main reasons for choosing him.

“Just his level of preparedness, but his commitment to learning the district and understanding our true challenges and how he would approach that,” stated Brainerd School Board chair Sarah Speer after the interviews. “And just the way he talked about his leadership and how he goes about leading through a district and bringing people together seemed like what we needed in this moment for our district.”

A press release issued by Brainerd Public Schools said the school board will conduct negotiations with Rankin and that a contract is expected to be approved at a board meeting later this month. Rankin’s planned starting date as superintendent is July 1, 2026.