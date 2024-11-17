The Brainerd School Board is renewing its search for a new superintendent.

Peter Grant is serving as the interim superintendent after the resignation of Heidi Hahn earlier this year.

During last Tuesday’s board meeting, members spoke to Barb Dorn of the Minnesota School Boards Association. Dorn said that they have plenty of time and options heading into the hiring process, which is set to begin.

The board felt a decision of this magnitude needs to be in the best interest of everyone involved.

“I think this is a very important deal for a lot of people and a lot of families and a lot of educators, and I don’t see any reason that we have to rush it,” said Brainerd School Board Member DJ Dondelinger. “Well, I would vote that we should take the time. What I don’t want to see happen is that what happened last time.”

The school board will hold a special meeting on December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. for members to sign off on the specifics of the job posting.