Brainerd School Board Reaches Out to MN Legislature for Budget Deficit Help

The Brainerd School Board has agreed on reaching out to the Minnesota State Legislature, where they hope lawmakers can pass a bill to help with the district’s budget deficit next school year.

The conversation at last month’s work session began in an effort to move money from Brainerd Public Schools’ construction fund to its general fund. The board then considered asking lawmakers to pass legislation allowing that transfer to take place.

According to Brainerd Public Schools Business Services Director Marci Lord, the construction fund sits at roughly $2.66 million. The districts’ projected budget deficit for the 2026-27 school year is $1.9 million.

“We just finished the construction project basically on all the buildings in the district, and we had some money sitting in there gathering interest,” explained Brainerd School Board Chair Sarah Speer. “We don’t have a building project in the foreseeable future. Our discussion was to make sure we felt like that was something that was smart and sustainable for the district to ask our legislators to do that.”

The Brainerd School Board does not expect to hear a response from the legislature until the end of the session in May.