Mar 11, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd School Board Reaches Out to MN Legislature for Budget Deficit Help

The Brainerd School Board has agreed on reaching out to the Minnesota State Legislature, where they hope lawmakers can pass a bill to help with the district’s budget deficit next school year.

The conversation at last month’s work session began in an effort to move money from Brainerd Public Schools’ construction fund to its general fund. The board then considered asking lawmakers to pass legislation allowing that transfer to take place.

According to Brainerd Public Schools Business Services Director Marci Lord, the construction fund sits at roughly $2.66 million. The districts’ projected budget deficit for the 2026-27 school year is $1.9 million.

“We just finished the construction project basically on all the buildings in the district, and we had some money sitting in there gathering interest,” explained Brainerd School Board Chair Sarah Speer. “We don’t have a building project in the foreseeable future. Our discussion was to make sure we felt like that was something that was smart and sustainable for the district to ask our legislators to do that.”

The Brainerd School Board does not expect to hear a response from the legislature until the end of the session in May.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

fire generic background 16x9

03-11-2026

News

Man Found Dead After House Fire Near Wadena Identified

minnesota mn capitol building march 2026 thumbnail

03-11-2026

Education & Government

Data Center Concerns Discussed During Bemidji Day at the Capitol

Red Lake Nation Logo

03-11-2026

Education & Government

Red Lake Nation Certifies Candidates for May 20 General Election

polk county k 9 bo thumbnail

03-11-2026

Education & Government

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Bo to Department