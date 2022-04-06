Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Narrows Down Field of Superintendent Candidates

Lakeland News — Apr. 5 2022

The search for the next Brainerd Public Schools superintendent took a big leap forward on Monday as the Brainerd school board narrowed a field of 15 candidates down to a select few.

The six candidates for the position are:

  • Karsten Anderson – superintendent of Red Wing Schools, also a finalist for the Bemidji superintendent position
  • Jharrett Bryantt –  assistant superintendent and an executive officer of Houston Public Schools in Texas
  • Heidi Hahn – assistant superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools
  • Frank Herman – high school principal at Robbinsdale Area Schools in the Twin Cities
  • Eric Schneider – chief academic officer for EdIncites, a Chicago-based company
  • Ronald Wagner – associate superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools

Each candidate will have one hour dedicated to interviews, which started on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday, April 6.

The school district was assisted by School Exec Connect, a group that searches for education executives and consults on topics related to school improvement, planning, and board governance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Four Finalists Remain in the Running for Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent

Bemidji School Board Selects Finalists for Next Superintendent

Golden Apple: Breakfast and Books with Someone Special at Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Bidal Duran Elaborates on Campaign Platform

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.