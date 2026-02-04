Feb 4, 2026 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd School Board Names 2 Finalists for Superintendent Position

brainerd superintendent finalists chip rankin mike neubeck thumbnail

Minnewaska Area Schools superintendent Chip Rankin (on left) and interim Jackson County Central Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck are finalists for Brainerd Public Schools superintendent after the board held interviews earlier this week. (Lakeland News File)

After conducting interviews with five candidates earlier this week, the Brainerd School Board has named the two finalists in the running for the district’s next superintendent.

The board will meet with Chip Rankin, current superintendent of Minnewaska Area Schools, and Dr. Mike Neubeck, interim superintendent of Jackson County Central Public Schools, for the position. The candidates will tour district facilities and the city of Brainerd before interviewing for a second time in front of the board.

“I think in the first round it’s an opportunity to kind of understand their background, understand their strengths and their interests when it comes to leading a district,” explained Brainerd School Board Chair Sarah Speer. “And this time around, now that we know some of those, we can dig a little deeper into specifically, how do you react in some of these scenarios?”

Dr. James Wagner, superintendent of Le Sueur-Henderson School District, was initially tabbed as an additional finalist for the position, but he removed his name from consideration due to personal reasons.

The second round of interviews will take place next Tuesday, Feb. 10 with a decision expected from the board on the same day.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

milo scott thumbnail

02-04-2026

Education & Government

Longtime Wadena Police Officer Announces Run for Wadena County Sheriff

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce Building March

02-04-2026

Business

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Set To Host ‘Running for Office’ Workshop

crosslake chamber of commerce winterfest 2

02-04-2026

Business

Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Gearing Up for 24th Annual WinterFest

BSU Beavers Football Logo Bemidji State Generic new sqk

02-04-2026

Sports

Bemidji State Football Has 30 Commits Ink Their Names on National Signing Day