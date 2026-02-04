Brainerd School Board Names 2 Finalists for Superintendent Position

After conducting interviews with five candidates earlier this week, the Brainerd School Board has named the two finalists in the running for the district’s next superintendent.

The board will meet with Chip Rankin, current superintendent of Minnewaska Area Schools, and Dr. Mike Neubeck, interim superintendent of Jackson County Central Public Schools, for the position. The candidates will tour district facilities and the city of Brainerd before interviewing for a second time in front of the board.

“I think in the first round it’s an opportunity to kind of understand their background, understand their strengths and their interests when it comes to leading a district,” explained Brainerd School Board Chair Sarah Speer. “And this time around, now that we know some of those, we can dig a little deeper into specifically, how do you react in some of these scenarios?”

Dr. James Wagner, superintendent of Le Sueur-Henderson School District, was initially tabbed as an additional finalist for the position, but he removed his name from consideration due to personal reasons.

The second round of interviews will take place next Tuesday, Feb. 10 with a decision expected from the board on the same day.