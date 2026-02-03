Feb 3, 2026 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd School Board Continues Superintendent Interviews

The Brainerd School Board continued their interviews with candidates for the district’s Superintendent role today.

The Board interviewed the final two candidates for the position this afternoon: Dr. James Wagner, Superintendent of Le Sueur/Henderson School District and Dr. Mike Neubeck. With both citing throughout their interviews their expansive backgrounds as Superintendents in multiple school districts across the state as reasoning for why they are cut out for the job.

