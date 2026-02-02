Brainerd School Board Begins Superintendent Interview Process

The Brainerd School Board began their superintendent interview process on Monday as the district continues to look for a new leader.

The board interviewed three candidates for the job on Monday: Brian Masterson, current superintendent at Hinckley-Finlayson School District; Charlie Campbell, associate director of the Minnesota State High School League and the Brainerd High School activities director from 2011 to 2022; and Chip Rankin, superintendent of Minnewaska Area Schools and a former Pequot Lakes High School principal.

Each candidate was asked the same questions with a wide array of topics covered, including students’ mental health and the district’s financial deficit. Each candidate used their own unique experiences as proof to say they’re the right person for the job.

“This is the only job I’ve applied for in nine years,” Rankin told Lakeland News. “So I think the [Brainerd School District’s] community surveys, they want a continuity. I’m a graduate of the Finance Committee. I’m a graduate of the American Association of School Superintendents. I spent a lot of time preparing with fiscal responsibilities. I’ve grown my fund balance from 9% to 12.5%. And that’s like, hard decisions. You have to try to prioritize what you want and stick with it to get results.”

“In my time as [Hinckley-Finlayson] superintendent, we’ve faced declining enrollment, budget constraints, some challenges with curriculum, things like that,” explained Masterson. “And we’re navigating through that. We’ve been able to keep programing with declining enrollment, we’ve been able to work on improving test scores and student behavior. So I feel I’m well fitted with my experiences for the next step in my career.”

Campbell declined to comment after his interview.

The Brainerd School Board will continue the interview process on Tuesday at noon with the final two candidates: Le Sueur-Henderson superintendent Dr. James Wagner and interim Jackson County Central superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck.