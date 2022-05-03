Brainerd School Board Approves New Resource Officer Contract

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd School Board held a special meeting last week to approve a new school resource officer contract.

The previous contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The updated contract is a two-year contract with an 11% cost increase to fund priorities like protecting students and visitors, new security cameras and training, and other security precautions.

This school resource officer contract will remain in place until the end of the 2023 school year.

