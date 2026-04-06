Brainerd School Board Approves New Elementary Literacy Curriculum

By: Xzayver Curry

Brainerd, Minn. (April 6, 2026) — After nearly a year of evaluation and discussion, the Brainerd Public Schools Board has approved a new elementary literacy curriculum aimed at strengthening foundational reading skills for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The curriculum, known as Emerge, is designed to provide a cohesive and structured approach to literacy instruction, integrating reading, writing, phonics, and comprehension into a unified framework. District leaders say the goal is to ensure all students develop a strong reading foundation early in their academic journey.

The decision follows statewide changes prompted by Minnesota’s READ Act, enacted in 2024, which introduced new expectations for how reading is taught in classrooms. As part of the initiative, the state approved 16 evidence-based curricula for districts to consider.

“We had the opportunity to review multiple options and determine which would best meet the needs of our students and staff,” a district representative explained. “This process was about finding the right fit for our community.”

The Emerge curriculum emphasizes structured literacy, an approach that focuses on explicit, systematic instruction. District officials say the program is designed to be highly engaging and interactive, allowing teachers to monitor student progress in real time and provide immediate, targeted feedback.

Education leaders note that while curriculum plays an important role, teacher expertise remains the most critical factor in student success.

“At the end of the day, you can put any curriculum in front of a teacher, but it’s the teacher that makes the difference,” a district leader said. “Their understanding of content, child development, and the needs of their students is what truly drives learning.”

District officials emphasized that the transition to Emerge has been underway for several years. Following the READ Act, educators participated in extensive training to prepare for new instructional methods aligned with structured literacy practices.

Additionally, a pilot group of teachers has already been testing the curriculum in classrooms. These educators will now play a key role in guiding their colleagues through the broader district rollout.

“There’s been a lot of groundwork laid,” officials said. “That includes professional development and hands-on experience, which will help ensure a smooth transition.”

The new curriculum is set to be fully implemented at the start of the 2026–27 school year this fall. School leaders say they are confident the change will enhance literacy outcomes while supporting teachers with modern, research-based tools.

As the district moves forward, officials stress that collaboration and ongoing support will be essential to the program’s success.