Brainerd School Board Approves Childhood Literacy Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd School Board has unanimously approved a childhood literacy program.

“Read Well by Grade Three” is a program designed to help boost literacy rates in the school district. Its data-based approach tracks students’ performances and sees if there is an area they are falling behind in.

The literacy program also has a specific approach to students who struggle with dyslexia.

The new approach will go into effect in the fall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today