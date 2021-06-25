Brainerd School Board Approves Childhood Literacy Program
The Brainerd School Board has unanimously approved a childhood literacy program.
“Read Well by Grade Three” is a program designed to help boost literacy rates in the school district. Its data-based approach tracks students’ performances and sees if there is an area they are falling behind in.
The literacy program also has a specific approach to students who struggle with dyslexia.
The new approach will go into effect in the fall.
