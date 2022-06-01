Brainerd School Board Amends Public Comment Policy for Future Meetings

The Brainerd School Board has amended their public comment policy for future school board meetings.
In past years, for any board meetings that got rescheduled, there would not be public comment allowed. The concern was brought up after the school board went the entire month of April with public comment periods.
The new policy states that the school board will have at least one public comment session per month, even if a scheduled board meeting is rescheduled.
The motion to approve the new policy was passed unanimously by school board members.
