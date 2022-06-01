Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Amends Public Comment Policy for Future Meetings

Lakeland News — May. 31 2022

The Brainerd School Board has amended their public comment policy for future school board meetings.

In past years, for any board meetings that got rescheduled, there would not be public comment allowed. The concern was brought up after the school board went the entire month of April with public comment periods.

The new policy states that the school board will have at least one public comment session per month, even if a scheduled board meeting is rescheduled.

The motion to approve the new policy was passed unanimously by school board members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Votes to Allow Alcohol at Performing Arts Center

Brainerd School Dedications Continue with Riverside Elementary

Jump On In! Brainerd Community Celebrates Opening of New Aquatic Center

Brainerd School Board Approves New Resource Officer Contract

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.