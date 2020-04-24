Brainerd Rotary Foundation Makes Local Grants
The Rotary Foundation of the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club made donations and grants totaling $10,000 to local non-profits in the area.
The funds were dedicated to local entities working to meet the needs of residents for basic necessities.
Organizations that received funds are: YMCA Food Program, Bridges of Hope/Operation Sandwich, Nisswa, Outreach Program, Salvation Army, P.O.R.T., Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen and the Mid Minnesota Women’s Center/Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center.
