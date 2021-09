Click to print (Opens in new window)

After years of considering the action, the Brainerd Riverfront Committee held a volunteer cleaning of the Mississippi River on Wednesday. This was made possible as Minnesota has experienced one of its worst droughts in recent memory, causing water levels to be lower than normal.

