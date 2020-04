Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz signed a bill on Friday to allow restaurants and bars throughout Minnesota to sell beer and wine to go with takeout food orders. Business owners are looking forward to seeing how this new order could offer relief to Brainerd businesses.

Some owners are asking customers to call ahead for specific beer and wine selections.

