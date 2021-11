Click to print (Opens in new window)

Multiple Brainerd residents have returned from Orlando, Florida as world champions. Taking home gold in multiple events at the World Karate and Kickboxing Championship, Brent and Lizzie Haney also became the first Minnesota sibling duo to win team sparing.

