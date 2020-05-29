Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Residents Protest in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 28 2020

A peaceful protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death was held in Brainerd today, coming after the second day of ongoing protests in Minneapolis that have quickly turned violent. Protestors are calling for justice after Floyd died in custody following his arrest, where a Minneapolis police officer restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes. The protest was organized by a Brainerd resident through Facebook.

Protesters were located near 6th and Washington Street, as drivers drove by honking their horns in support. One supporter says he was hurt when he saw the video, but he is grateful that Brainerd is bringing awareness to what happened to George Floyd.

The Brainerd Lakes Pride Organization is also spreading awareness by holding a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Floyd on Saturday evening at Gregory Park.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

