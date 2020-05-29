Brainerd Residents Protest in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A peaceful protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death was held in Brainerd today, coming after the second day of ongoing protests in Minneapolis that have quickly turned violent. Protestors are calling for justice after Floyd died in custody following his arrest, where a Minneapolis police officer restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes. The protest was organized by a Brainerd resident through Facebook.

Protesters were located near 6th and Washington Street, as drivers drove by honking their horns in support. One supporter says he was hurt when he saw the video, but he is grateful that Brainerd is bringing awareness to what happened to George Floyd.

The Brainerd Lakes Pride Organization is also spreading awareness by holding a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Floyd on Saturday evening at Gregory Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today