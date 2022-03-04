Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Residents Present Plan to Upgrade Gregory Park

Ryan BowlerMar. 3 2022

Gregory Park in Brainerd, which opened in 1845, has since evolved over time and now, residents of the Brainerd area are looking for another evolution.

Chuck Marohn of the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association recently presented a three-phase plan to the Parks Board. Marohn and his organization believe Gregory Park could be the best park in all of central Minnesota if certain upgrades are made to it.

Some of the proposed changes presented were to move trees as well as plant new ones, relocate the memorial benches placed around the park into a more practical space, and relight the park to give it a warmer and safer feel. Whether the park is hosting an event or it’s just another average day with nothing going on, by upgrading the playground equipment along with creating a more inviting space, the Northside Neighborhood Association believes the possibilities of Gregory Park are endless. They even presented an idea to incorporate local artists to create unique, inviting signage for the park.

There is a seemingly long list of projects and upgrades that residents of Brainerd want to accomplish. Residents are hopeful and excited for the possibility to be able to work alongside the Park Board to revitalize Gregory Park.

The Park Board has asked for a simplified presentation of the exact changes in question and are open to working alongside Brainerd residents to accomplish changes of what they would like in the park.

By — Ryan Bowler

