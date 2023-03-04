Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Residents Learn About Ramadan, MN’s Muslim Community at CLC Cultural Thursday Event

Lakeland News — Mar. 4 2023

People in Brainerd were able to learn more about Ramadan and the cultural observances of Minnesota’s Muslim community recently as part of CLC’s regular Cultural Thursday series.

John Emery of the Islamic Resource Group spoke about how Muslims organize their lives during the month of Ramadan, which this year starts on March 23rd and ends on April 20th. The intent of this and similar talks is to showcase cultures that some may not otherwise see.

“The more informed we are about the diversity of our planet, the better equipped we are to have conversations, cultural conversations, about key or timely events such as Ramadan,” said CLC instructor and Cultural Thursday coordinator Jason Edens.

“The key to a better future for all of us and our children is an understanding of each other’s cultures and religious traditions,” said Emery. “Ramadan is a time when Muslims reach out to their local communities, invite people into their mosques to share a breaking fast event in the evenings, so one of my favorite things to do during this time is extend that invitation.”

CLC hosts their Cultural Thursday events on the first Thursday of each month during the academic year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

CLC Celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

In Focus: CLC Performing Arts to Host Minnesota Songwriters in Conversation

Brainerd Public Library Hosting Candy Land-Themed Escape Room

Local Cardiologist Gives Tips on Good Heart Health for American Heart Month

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.