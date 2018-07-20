Brainerd Recruiting Company Holds Change Of Command

A Change of Command ceremony took place today at Cragun’s Resort in East Gull Lake. The ceremony was for a First Sergeant who is retiring and for the new First Sergeant who is taking his place.

The Change of Command was held overlooking Gull Lake today for First Sergeant Jason Crider’s retirement and First Sergeant Jason Bryant who is taking his place in the Brainerd Army Recruiting Company.

“It’s a tradition for the Army as the incoming First Sergeant takes control as the Senior Enlistment Advisor for the company and I’m the outgoing First Sergeant,” retiring First Sergeant Jason Crider said.

A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility.

“It’s kind of saying ‘thank you’ to your outgoing First Sergeant and ‘welcome’ to the incoming First Sergeant so it’s a tradition that we like to do,” explained the incoming First Sergeant, Jason Bryant.

First Sergeant Crider is retiring after 24 years of service in the military.

“It feels good, but also scary. I’ve been in the Army for the last 24 years so that’s kind of what I’ve known for the last 24 years,” added First Sergeant Crider. “But I am excited, looking forward to something new, different chapter in my life.”

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by to support the Sergeant retiring and to also welcome the soldier taking his place.

“I’ve always been proud of him. He’s a great man. He’s a great soldier but more importantly he’s a great husband and father,” said Terra Crider, First Sergeant Crider’s wife. “I think it was a fitting one for his final ceremony. It makes me sad and happy all at once.”

First Sergeant Crider and First Sergeant Bryant have served in the military for over 40 years combined and without it, they say they would not be the same.

“The Army has set my path in my life correct. Probably without the Army who knows where I’d be. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now,” First Sergeant Crider added. “It was able to really change my life.”

First Sergeant Bryant and his family moved to the area from New York. He is looking forward to the new position and their new life in the Brainerd community.

“This new position is actually a huge step, not just for us as a family coming into a new area, but it’s a huge step in his career,” said Heike Bryant, First Sergeant Bryant’s wife.

“So I’m excited, a bit nervous, probably an understatement, but I’m really excited to come out here and lead these soldiers and kind of see what their professional goals are and kind of help them get there,” explain First Sergeant Bryant.

For more information on the Brainerd Recruiting Company visit www.goarmy.com.