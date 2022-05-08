Brainerd Recognizes Snow Shovel Brigade for Helping Area Residents

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Every month, the Brainerd City Council gives out their Community Member of the Month award. This month was special, as the award wasn’t given to just one individual, but to a whole group of people.

Last winter, the City Council enacted a new program called the Snow Shovel Brigade. In Brainerd, every property owner is required to shovel the snow on their sidewalks. The Show Shovel Brigade was created to help people in need that can’t shovel their sidewalks on their own.

“We had the Safe Routes to Schools coming in in northeast Brainerd, we had a bunch of sidewalks coming that were getting put in on properties that traditionally did not get put in on sidewalks, and one of the question I asked was, ‘Well, what do we do for the homeowners that may have an issue shoveling that sidewalk?'” said Dave Badeaux, Brainerd Mayor. “And in our city, it is your responsibility as a homeowner to shovel the sidewalk, and we wanted to make sure that we were doing a good job as stewards of the community to find solutions.”

The group took responsibility for nearly 20 properties, making it their responsibility to clear those sidewalks. This was completely a volunteer effort in an attempt to help the community.

