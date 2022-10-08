Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Receiving Funding for City Revitalization Projects

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2022

At their latest meeting, Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority discussed new funding from the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the city.

The Main Street Revitalization Economic Program is a grant program provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that offers funds to organizations around the state. The program gave funds to the Initiative Foundation, who in turn allocated $765,600 to Brainerd to go towards 33 projects involving housing, landscaping and streetscaping, small businesses, and child care.

“The Initiative Foundation made a request for over $8 million with the second round of funding to come out – they were rewarded $4.5 million,” said BLAEDC executive director Tyler Glynn. “With that, they allocated their funds throughout the region and provided funding to those areas that could identify a main street corridor.”

The funds will be used in the River to Rail Corridor initiative, a group of projects between the Mississippi River and the old Brainerd rail yards. The EDA approved subcommittee recommendations for where the funds will be allocated at the meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall

My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development

Defensive-Minded Brainerd Boys Soccer Excited for Playoffs

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.