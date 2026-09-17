Sep 16, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

Brainerd Receives 2nd $500K Grant for Historic Water Tower Preservation

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

dylon ray oothoudt candlelight vigil 2

09-16-2026

News

Family Members of Dylon Oothoudt Speak Out After His Death to Gun Violence

timothy nelson thumbnail

09-16-2026

News

Update: Missing 48-Year-Old Bemidji Man Found Safe

bemidji city hall building 2026 thumbnail

09-16-2026

News

City of Bemidji Approves 1-Year Data Center Moratorium

U.S. Forest Service logo

09-16-2026

News

U.S. Forest Service Reverses Decision To Close Northern MN Research Stations