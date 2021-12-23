Brainerd Rallies to Show Gratitude to Health Care Workers
We are 356 days into 2021. That means for 356 mornings, healthcare workers woke up and went to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country before 2021 was even here. For this holiday season, folks in Brainerd wanted to give back to those on the front lines.
A group of anonymous donors has rallied Brainerd residents and businesses to donate goods and money to health care workers to show their gratitude for the hard work and sacrifices made in treating patients during the pandemic.
Volunteers will also be dropping off cards and cookies, along with warm meals, for employees at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Christmas Eve.
