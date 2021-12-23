Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Rallies to Show Gratitude to Health Care Workers

Chris BurnsDec. 22 2021

We are 356 days into 2021. That means for 356 mornings, healthcare workers woke up and went to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country before 2021 was even here. For this holiday season, folks in Brainerd wanted to give back to those on the front lines.

A group of anonymous donors has rallied Brainerd residents and businesses to donate goods and money to health care workers to show their gratitude for the hard work and sacrifices made in treating patients during the pandemic.

Volunteers will also be dropping off cards and cookies, along with warm meals, for employees at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Christmas Eve.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Red & Green Christmas Bark – Good Food, Good Life, 365

2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Pfizer Pill Becomes 1st US-Authorized Home COVID Treatment

Bemidji Area Schools Reports COVID-19 Cases Dropping in District

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.