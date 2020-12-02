Brainerd Public Schools Updates Community on COVID-19 Situation
The Brainerd School District held a virtual meeting last night providing an update on how the district is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday’s meeting, there were 66 staff members and about 50 students in quarantine. As numbers have decreased, COVID-19 Program Director Angela Hamilton says it’s a step in the right direction, but she acknowledged that it’s challenging to keep numbers accurate based off of the district’s distance learning.
As of now, there is still no potential return date for hybrid learning.
