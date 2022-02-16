Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools to Phase Out Masks in Buildings and Facilities

Lakeland News — Feb. 15 2022

The Brainerd Public School District will soon end its masking requirement in area schools and facilities.

School board members decided last night to phase out the use of masks beginning next week due to declining COVID-19 cases in the district. The district reports single-digit case totals over the last three weeks at the middle and high school levels.

That means beginning next Monday, Feb. 21, middle and high school students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings at school. On Monday, Feb. 28, elementary school and early childhood students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings at school.

Face coverings are still required on all school buses at all times. That mandate is in place at least through March 18.

By — Lakeland News

