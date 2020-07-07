Brainerd Public Schools to Host Public Tour of Renovation Projects
Officials with Brainerd Public Schools have organized a public tour of the multiple renovations happening within the school district.
The tour of the four renovated buildings is set for Monday, July 13th. Staff say that masks will be mandatory for all participants and limited spots are available. Also, each person involved with the tour is asked to drive separately as a safety precaution.
The tour schedule for the 13th is as follows:
- 2:00 at Nisswa
- 3:00 at New Baxter Elementary
- 3:45 at Brainerd High School
- 5:00 at Harrison
