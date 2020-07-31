Brainerd Public Schools to Discuss Back-to-School Approach at School Board Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools announced they will hold a special school board meeting on August 6th to discuss an appropriate approach to the beginning of the school year following Gov. Walz’s announcement on Thursday.

The Governor’s plan includes three learning models based on in-person, hybrid, and online learning. The school district proposal has been shaped by the input of over 3,200 parents who took surveys on which learning models to implement.

The Brainerd public school system will decide on a learning plan based on a 14-day county-level coronavirus case rate, and they will adjust their learning model throughout the year as the COVID-19 situation develops.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today