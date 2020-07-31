Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools to Discuss Back-to-School Approach at School Board Meeting

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2020

Brainerd Public Schools announced they will hold a special school board meeting on August 6th to discuss an appropriate approach to the beginning of the school year following Gov. Walz’s announcement on Thursday.

The Governor’s plan includes three learning models based on in-person, hybrid, and online learning. The school district proposal has been shaped by the input of over 3,200 parents who took surveys on which learning models to implement.

The Brainerd public school system will decide on a learning plan based on a 14-day county-level coronavirus case rate, and they will adjust their learning model throughout the year as the COVID-19 situation develops.

