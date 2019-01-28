Area Schools And Organizations Close Due To Frigid Temperatures

Area schools and organizations have announced that they will be closed in the coming days due to the forecasted frigid temperatures.

Brainerd Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 29 and Wednesday, January 30 due to weather. According to an email release, all after-school activities and Community Education classes will also be cancelled due to the forecasted severe cold weather.

Students in Pequot Lakes, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Pillager, Little Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Pine River-Backus will also not have school Tuesday or Wednesday.

St. Philips Catholic School in Bemidji will be closed Tuesday, January 29.

The Soup Kitchen in Emily will be closed Wednesday, January 30.