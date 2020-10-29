Brainerd Public Schools Switching to Remote Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine D. Larson announced students in grades five-through-12 will begin distance learning starting November 5th.

The A-learner group and all fifth-grade students will attend school on Monday, November 2nd, while the B-learner group returns back to school on Friday. This will allow students to have one more interaction with their teachers and to pick up any necessary resources from the school.

Information for secondary special education students and extracurricular actives will be announced on Friday afternoon.

“We know staff and families will have many questions in the meantime we request that you hold onto them until after the details are released on Friday to give our leadership team the time needed to address and finalize the plans we have been developing but hoped we would never need to implement,” said Superintendent Laine Larson. “Included in those details will be directions for submitting any questions that

remain unanswered after you review the information.”

Some changes that Superintendent Larson implemented include:

All meetings will be held virtually whenever possible

If meetings must be held in-person, eight feet of distance is required

Wearing face coverings over both the nose and mouth

“I am confident that our staff are now better prepared and equipped to provide high quality distance learning instruction until we can safely and enthusiastically bring students back into our buildings for the hybrid learning model, due to notably reduced COVID-19 cases,” said Larson

As of now, there is no date on a potential return to in-person classes.

