Brainerd Public Schools Proposes Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

In this time of the new norm, there seems to be one certainty in life: we are all collectively learning to adapt to change. For Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson, adapting to change will be the theme for all involved with the district’s upcoming school year, as she released their plans for pandemic learning earlier today.

At this morning’s school board meeting, Larson detailed the school’s “hybrid” model of learning for the upcoming semester. Grades K-5 will all be allowed to learn in-person every day, but with a shortened school day. For grades 6-12, things will look much different as they will be in-class for two days a week with the other three days of learning coming online.

The overall goal for Larson is to prioritize in-person learning for those most in need, namely younger learners and special needs students, while making sure they take every precaution necessary to keep both students and staff safe.

There is no true proven formula on what works educationally during a pandemic, but it is Larson’s belief that her dedicated staff and students will go a long way in helping make it a successful learning year.

