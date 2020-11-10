Brainerd Public Schools Move Early Learning Through Fourth Grade Online

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Superintendent Laine Larson announced on Tuesday afternoon that Brainerd Public Schools students in early learning programs through fourth grade will begin transitioning to distance learning effective Monday, November 16.

Students attending early programs through fourth grade will remain in school on-site November 10-13 to give students a chance to meet with their teachers and pick up any necessary learning resources.

“To continue timely connections, the District will send out bi-monthly updates to communicate learning model changes for all students throughout this uncharted period of time,” said Larson.

The extensive details of this most recent change, including information for students in early learning and special education programs at all levels, will be announced in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

After two teacher planning days on Monday the 16th and Tuesday the 17th, Distance learning will officially begin with teachers on Wednesday, November 18th.

