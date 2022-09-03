Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools Getting Ready for Students After Renovations

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2022

Tomorrow kicks off Labor Day weekend, and with it the last days of summer vacation. With Minnesota schools back in session on next week, the Brainerd School District is getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

This will be their first full year after the competition of their multi-million dollar renovation project, which remodeled several schools and facilities in the district. It will be also be the first year under new superintendent Heidi Hahn.

Across six elementary schools, one middle school, one high school, and three alternative programming sites, over 6,500 students are getting ready to go back to school.

“I’ve been with Brainerd Public Schools for 27 years, and so I really feel like this is my home and my community, so to have the privilege to be the superintendent of schools is just awesome,” says Hahn. “We had a fantastic week, we had open houses on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they were the busiest I’ve seen them in over a decade. We just had so many families and students, and I just think there’s just an energy right now that’s just building to get to that first day of school.”

The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Central MN Adult & Teen Challenge Looking to Expand

Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project

Brainerd Area Men “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to Bring Awareness to Sexual Violence

Brainerd Public Schools Going Back to Paid Meal System This Fall

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.