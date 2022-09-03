Brainerd Public Schools Getting Ready for Students After Renovations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tomorrow kicks off Labor Day weekend, and with it the last days of summer vacation. With Minnesota schools back in session on next week, the Brainerd School District is getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

This will be their first full year after the competition of their multi-million dollar renovation project, which remodeled several schools and facilities in the district. It will be also be the first year under new superintendent Heidi Hahn.

Across six elementary schools, one middle school, one high school, and three alternative programming sites, over 6,500 students are getting ready to go back to school.

“I’ve been with Brainerd Public Schools for 27 years, and so I really feel like this is my home and my community, so to have the privilege to be the superintendent of schools is just awesome,” says Hahn. “We had a fantastic week, we had open houses on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they were the busiest I’ve seen them in over a decade. We just had so many families and students, and I just think there’s just an energy right now that’s just building to get to that first day of school.”

The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.

