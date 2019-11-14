Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Seeks Donations For New Books For “Dream Big Project”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Public Schools Foundation is seeking donations to raise the funds needed to purchase 2,020 high-interest books for their K-8 classroom libraries, in part of their “Dream Big” initiative with the Big Event theme, “2020 Vision – The Future is Bright.”

Each year the “Dream Big Project” announces a new project and this year’s goal is to raise enough funds to purchase 2020 books for the year 2020. According to the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation, studies show students experience greater academic success when they have quick access to classroom libraries that contain between 600-1,000 high-interest books.

The goal of purchasing 2020 books was set in place because students are much more likely to become life-long readers when they have a choice in what they read and access to the books they’ll love. Each donation of $10 helps the BPSF buy a new high-quality book for a classroom.

To donate, you can go online at http://www.bpsf.org/

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today