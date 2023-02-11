Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Plants “Seeds” at 10th Annual Big Event Fundraiser

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 11 2023

The Brainerd Public Schools Foundation held their 10th annual Big Event fundraiser at The Woods in Brainerd earlier this month to support the Brainerd School District. This year’s theme was “Farm Fresh,” where the community came together to plant seeds of generosity through a plated meal, online auction, and other entertainment.

This year’s event raised over $70,000 to support grants and scholarship funds.

By — Hanky Hazelton

