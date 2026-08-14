Aug 13, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

Brainerd Public Schools Considering Changes to Naming Rights Policy

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Acquired Through Mgn Online On 05/24/2019

08-13-2026

News

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in New Locations in Itasca, Hubbard Counties

police lights generic 16x9

08-13-2026

News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Lake Nation Being Investigated

east gull lake dam water levels sqk

08-13-2026

News

U.S Army Corps of Engineers Monitoring Low Water Levels at Gull Lake Dam

bemidji transfer station truck thumbnail

08-13-2026

News

Only 1 Lane Open Through Bemidji Transfer Station During Construction