Sep 29, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd Public Schools Beginning Search for New Superintendent

Brainerd Public Schools agreed to begin the search for a new superintendent at their meeting last week.

Current interim Superintendent Peter Grant’s contract is expiring next summer, and the board is moving ahead with finding a permanent replacement. After some discussion within the board about potentially looking in-house for candidates, the board ultimately decided to contract the Minnesota School Boards Association for its help in finding worthy candidates.

“I think it’s money well spent because it keeps us legal in the process and keeps it transparent and keeps us honest and how we go about that,” said Brainerd School Board Chair Sarah Speer. “And if there’s great internal candidates, I think it gives them an opportunity to shine as well.”

Grant has served in the position since July of 2024, when former Superintendent Heidi Hahn resigned.

