Brainerd Public Schools Asking for Public Input on Upcoming Budget

Brainerd Public Schools is seeking comment from the community on how to move forward with potential budget cuts.

The district created a short survey to gauge the public’s desires on potential changes coming to next year’s budget. The district is currently facing a $2.5 million deficit, but they want to make sure that they have a gauge on how the community feels before making any significant program cuts or changes.

“We want to use that data just so we have a little bit of a guidance from the public side because this is something people don’t really want to talk about very much, and we don’t have time on our side,” said Peter Grant, Brainerd Public Schools Interim Superintendent. “We thought this would be the quickest way to get just kind of a pulse from a community of what they value, what they don’t value.”

The survey can be found here. The deadline to complete it is this Friday, November 21.