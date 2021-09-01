Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools Answers Questions About Mask Mandate

Chris BurnsAug. 31 2021

The Brainerd School Board voted 4-1 last week to go back to wearing masks throughout schools for teachers, students, staff, and visitors. With the policy taking effect Monday, the response on social media was mixed.

More than 300 people commented on Brainerd Public Schools’ Facebook post about their mask mandate. Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hahn spoke with Lakeland News to respond to some of their comments and questions and said that even if actions need to be taken to ensure compliance, the goal is to have students in classrooms with their teachers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Northern MN Health Care Systems Discuss COVID-19 Developments

3,882 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

High Demand for Hospital Beds in Minnesota, ICU Beds at 95%

Red Cross Hosting Upcoming Blood Drives in Lakeland Viewing Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.