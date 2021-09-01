Brainerd Public Schools Answers Questions About Mask Mandate
The Brainerd School Board voted 4-1 last week to go back to wearing masks throughout schools for teachers, students, staff, and visitors. With the policy taking effect Monday, the response on social media was mixed.
More than 300 people commented on Brainerd Public Schools’ Facebook post about their mask mandate. Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hahn spoke with Lakeland News to respond to some of their comments and questions and said that even if actions need to be taken to ensure compliance, the goal is to have students in classrooms with their teachers.
