Brainerd Public Schools Announces Return to In-Person Learning for Grades 5-12

Superintendent Laine Larson announced in a letter that students in grades five-through-12 will resume in-person learning beginning on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to the release, there will be no school or distance learning for students in grades five-through-12 on Thursday, February 11th and Friday, February 12th as teachers prepare for students to return to in-person learning.

In grades five-through-12, students who receive special education services and returned to in-person learning on February 1st will be in attendance on-site February 11th & 12th.

You can view the full return to in-person plan by clicking here.

