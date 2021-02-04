Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools Announces Return to In-Person Learning for Grades 5-12

Nick UrsiniFeb. 4 2021

Superintendent Laine Larson announced in a letter that students in grades five-through-12 will resume in-person learning beginning on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to the release, there will be no school or distance learning for students in grades five-through-12 on Thursday, February 11th and Friday, February 12th as teachers prepare for students to return to in-person learning.

In grades five-through-12, students who receive special education services and returned to in-person learning on February 1st will be in attendance on-site February 11th & 12th.

You can view the full return to in-person plan by clicking here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

31st Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Final Results

Brainerd Boys Basketball Continues Streak with Win Over Willmar

Winners Announced for 31st Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Over 700 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.