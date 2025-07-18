Brainerd Public Schools Announces Hirings for 3 Administrative Positions

Brainerd Public Schools has announced hirings for three administrative positions for the 2025-26 school year.

Dr. Karrie A. Boser has been named principal of Brainerd High School. Boser has served as director of teaching and learning at Sauk Rapids-Rice and as high school principal in Pierz and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. Her career began in Brainerd as dean of students.

Taylor Demuth has been appointed principal of Baxter Elementary School. Demuth has more than 12 years of experience in elementary education, including roles as a principal, classroom teacher, literacy coach, and curriculum coordinator.

Also, Jason Olson has been named director of human resources. Olson brings over 30 years of experience in human resource leadership across the public education and private sectors. Most recently, he served as vice president of human resources at PMA Financial Network.