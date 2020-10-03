Brainerd Public Schools Adding Early Learning Center
Breaking new ground and enhancing the educational experience seems to be the norm for the Brainerd School District and Superintendent Laine Larson. Due to Baxter Elementary finding a brand new home for classes this year, their old elementary school will be renovated as an Early Learning Center.
The newest addition to the district will be called the “Warrior Early Learning Center” for children who are approximately at or under the age of five. Larson shared that the school will provide opportunities for children that are unique and not provided everywhere, including a school readiness program, pre-kindergarten plus, and an early childhood special education program.
Renovation to the new center include an enhanced kitchen, off-street parking, and a secure entrance for children and staff safety. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
