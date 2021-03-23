Brainerd Public Schools Accepting Nominations for Teacher of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Teachers have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, juggling online and in-person teaching methods. But for the Brainerd school district, it’s almost time for one teacher to be rewarded.

This is the 54th year that Brainerd Public Schools will be giving the Teacher of the Year award to any current teacher in the district. Nominations can be made by anyone, including students, parents, educators, and community members.

Submissions are being accepted now through April 2 at isd181.org. The winner be announced sometime in May.

