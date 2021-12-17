Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public School Cancels All Activity Today Amid TiKToK Trend Promoting Violence

Chris BurnsDec. 17 2021

Brainerd Public Schools canceled all activities and buildings due to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office report investigating a TiKToK video promoting violence in schools today, December 17.

Parents were notified school would be canceled and all building would be shut down today via an email sent by Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson.

“Because the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, Brainerd Public Schools will be closed Friday, December 17, 2021, for all students and staff. This decision was made at the request of local law enforcement. This is not an E-Learning Day, and there will be no access to our facilities. There will be no before or after-school child care and no extracurricular activities. We will follow up with more information as it is made available.”

Yesterday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported on a TiKToK trend that emerged indicating widespread violence to schools nationwide on today, December 17. They also mentioned there is no indication of a nationwide specific threat, however, they wanted their residents to know they were investigating the information brought forward by the Royalton School District.

The information was regarding a video of a social media post that may have identified three school districts in Morrison County; Little Falls School District, Royalton School District and Pierz School District.

The Sheriff’s Office along with the Little Falls, Pierz and Royalton Police Departments, and
local schools take this matter very seriously. If anyone is aware of potential threats to our local schools, please call our Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. Information about criminal activity should always be reported to local law enforcement and your first call should be 911 to report any crime in progress.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Police Investigating TikTok Trend Encouraging Violence at Schools

One-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus in Morrison County

Northwoods Adventure: Group Looking to Build Skate Park in Brainerd Lakes Area

Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Brainerd Opens for Health Care Workers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.