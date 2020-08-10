Brainerd Public School Board Set To Vote On Fall Learning Model

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd School Board will be meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to potentially set in stone their plans on the learning model for this pandemic fall semester.

The Board is set to vote on the “Hybrid” learning model that Superintendent, Laine Larson, proposed last week at a special school board meeting.

In the proposed model, grades K-5 will all be allowed to learn in-person every day, but with a shortened school day. For grades 6-12, things will look much different as they will be in-class for two days a week with the other three days of learning coming online.

Superintendent Larson explained last week that her ultimate goal is to prioritize in-person learning for those most in need, namely younger learners and special needs students, while making sure they take every precaution necessary to keep both students and staff safe.

The meeting will be available to the public tonight via the district’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today