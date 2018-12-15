Brainerd Public Outdoor Rinks Set To Open Monday

Brainerd area ice skaters will be happy to hear that the Brainerd outdoor skating rinks are set to open on Monday.

The skating rinks are tentatively set to open at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 17. There are three public rinks in the Brainerd area at Mill Avenue, Gregory Park, and Bane Park. The rinks will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“We have free loaner skates at all three parks so you just have to sign them out, sign them back in. We have skate helpers at all the parks. That’s for people that are beginning to skate. We have hockey rinks at Bane and Mill Avenue and pleasure rinks at all three,” said Katie Kaufman, Brainerd Parks and Recreation Specialist

Though the rinks are set to open Monday, it could potentially be postponed due to the weekend’s warm weather conditions. For updates, visit the Brainerd Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.