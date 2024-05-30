Brainerd Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Aims to Keep Reading Skills Sharp

This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Brainerd Public Library starts next Monday, June 3. The theme for this year’s program is “Read, Renew, Repeat,” which is based on conservation and the environment.

Children aged 0-18 will be eligible to register in the program. The goal is to read or be read to for an average of ten minutes a day for children 0-6, 20 minutes a day for kids 6-12, and 30 minutes for ages 12-18.

At the end of the program, participants will be awarded books and prizes based on the number of minutes read. The incentives are hopeful to help motivate children to stick with the program throughout the summer.

“A lot of people do this at the beginning and then it kind of fades off in July,” said Christian Balko, Brainerd Public Library Youth Services Librarian. “And so with the incentives, it really just helps keep kids accountable and something to look forward to.”

The program will run through July 27. To learn how to register your child, you can download the Beanstack app on your mobile device or follow the link here.