Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch Author Series Goes Weekly

Chris BurnsJun. 17 2021

Extra money means extra opportunity. Back in 1999, the Brainerd Public Library had money left over from book sales, so they started their Brown Bag Lunch Author Series.

This series is usually offered once a month during the school year, but during the summer months, it’ll be offered every Monday. Each reading is different from the last one to help peak everyone’s interests.

The next virtual event, a discussion with author Diane Wilson on her novel “The Seed Keeper”, will be held Monday, June 21 from noon until 1 PM. The link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the Brainerd Public Library’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Brainerd Community Theatre Moves Performances Back Inside

Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage

Construction Continues on Roundabouts in Brainerd Lakes Area

In Business: Safari North Adds Animals and Rides in 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.