Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch Author Series Goes Weekly

Extra money means extra opportunity. Back in 1999, the Brainerd Public Library had money left over from book sales, so they started their Brown Bag Lunch Author Series.

This series is usually offered once a month during the school year, but during the summer months, it’ll be offered every Monday. Each reading is different from the last one to help peak everyone’s interests.

The next virtual event, a discussion with author Diane Wilson on her novel “The Seed Keeper”, will be held Monday, June 21 from noon until 1 PM. The link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the Brainerd Public Library’s Facebook page.

